TGLPDCST#43: Live from Beyond Darklands (video-version)

For the third year in a row we recorded an episode of #TGLPDSCT on Beyond Darklands. We talked about leather leadership, the life as a Mister Leather Belgium and disabled people at fetish and kink-events like Beyond Darklands. Thanks to our guests J. Tebias Perry, Mister Leather Belgium 2025 Frederick, Mister Leather Belgium 2026 Mike, Regi and the current Mister Leather Fetish Gio (George).

Also thanks to our sponsors who made this possible and provided us with some prizes to give away: ⁠Boysclub (Bekkevoort)⁠, ⁠Café Twilight ( Antwerp)⁠, ⁠Mr. Riegillio⁠ and ⁠Haus of Health⁠.

Showlinks:

⁠Leather Mentorship