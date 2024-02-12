TGLPDCST live at Darklands



We gaan de volgende aflevering van onze Touristico Gaylive Podcast (TGLPDCST) op Darklands opnemen. We hebben een aantal interessante gasten voor jullie klaarstaan.



Georges 'Bomma' Peeters vertegenwoordigt de Belgische vereniging MSC Belgium. Georges heeft talrijke titels op zijn naam staan en komt langs om er alles over te vertellen.



De Nieuwe Mister Leather Belgium: maakt zijn eerste verschijning in een podcast als de pas gekozen Mister Leather Belgium. Wat zijn zijn plannen voor het komende jaar en hoe gaat hij deze realiseren?



Mister Leather Europe Tom Keller: Hij komt langs om ons alles te vertellen over zijn kinky-reis die hem deze titel opleverde.



Sir J. Tebias Perry is sinds de vroege jaren 2000 ondergedompeld in de wereld van leer. Als fervent reiziger met een passie voor het onderdompelen in diverse culturen, is hij een enthousiaste ontdekker van internationale keukens en geniet hij ervan om nieuwe smaken te proeven. Hij is ook de auteur van het boek 'Leermentorship' met tips en trucs voor het starten en onderhouden van een succesvol mentorschap voor zowel de mentee als de mentor.





Dus kom op zondag 3 maart langs bij het Mr. Riegillio Podium op Darklands.

We'll be recording the next episode of our Touristico Gaylive Podcast (TGLPDCST) on Darklands. We've got some interesting guests lined-up for you.



Georges 'Bomma' Peeters is representing the Belgian association MSC Belgium. Georges has numerous titles behind his name and stops by to tell all about it.



The New Mister Leather Belgium: making his first appearance on a podcast is the newly elected Mister Leather Belgium. What are his plans for the next year and how will he realise them?



Mister Leather Europe Tom Keller: He stops by to tell us all about his kink-journey that landed him this title.



Sir J. Tebias Perry has been immersed in the world of leather since the early 2000s. An avid traveler with a passion for immersing himself in diverse cultures, he is an enthusiastic explorer of international cuisines and delights in sampling new flavors. He is also the author of the book 'Leather Mentorship' with tips and tricks for starting and maintaining a successful mentorship for the mentee as well as the mentor.



So join us Sunday, March 3, at the Mr. Riegillio Stage at Darklands.



