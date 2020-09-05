No Shame - Kyle Motsinger feat. Melody Betts

De openlijk homoseksuele singer/songwriter Kyle Mottsinger uit New York bracht in 2017 zijn debuut album ‘Far Away’ uit en is sindsdien druk bezig geweest met de opvolger 'Any way I want it to' dat onlangs uitkwam. Nu pakt hij op zijn eigen manier het thema van bodyshaming aan en roept hij iedereen op om van zijn lichaam te houden.
Video Directed & Edited by Tyler William Milliron (Milliron Studios)
Featuring Melody Betts, Larry Darnell Penn Whitfield, & Mark Oleszko/Lyra Vega
"No Shame"
Music & Lyrics by Kyle Motsinger
Co-Produced, Mixed, & Mastered by Corey TuT
String Arrangement by Mark Hartman
Co-Producer, Lead Vocal, Piano, & Synth: Kyle Motsinger
Featured Vocal: Melody Betts
Drums: Zachary Eldridge
Bass: Chris Bonner
Guitar: Adam Stoler
Violins: Gokce Erem, Alex Weill, & Ina Paris
Lyrics
Didn’t think I was sexy
This body that I’m in
Felt so abnormal
Red hair, ghostly skin
Then a strange thing happened.
My different became cool
My fire is desired
The exception’s now the rule.
I love my furry chest hair
Hashtag ginger beard!
Blue eyes you could get lost in
These lips should be revered!
My body is beautiful
(Tell myself every day)
My body is beautiful
(No matter what critics say)
My body is beautiful
(No one can take that away)
My body is beautiful
(Can’t tell me that I don’t slay)
I love my body just the same
I’m Telling you I have no shame
Mom tells me I’m shameless
That I should keep on my clothes
Took time to feel this freedom
To feel proud enough to pose
It’s not immoral to be naked
We’re all just walking works of art
It shouldn’t be indecent
To make public, private parts
My body is beautiful
(Tell myself every day)
My body is beautiful
(No matter what critics say)
My body is beautiful
(No one can take that away)
My body is beautiful
(Can’t tell me that I don’t slay)
I love my body just the same
Telling you I have no shame
No Shame!
No Shame!
No Shame!
No Shame!
Your body is beautiful
(Tell yourself every day)
Your body is beautiful
(Don’t let your brain get in the way)
Our bodies are beautiful
(Believing that can set you free)
Our bodies are beautiful
(Let those bitches disagree)
Show off your body and proclaim
That you ain’t gonna feel no shame
No shame!
No shame!
No shame!
No shame!
"No Shame"
Kyle Motsinger feat. Melody Betts
