No Shame - Kyle Motsinger feat. Melody Betts

De openlijk homoseksuele singer/songwriter Kyle Mottsinger uit New York bracht in 2017 zijn debuut album ‘Far Away’ uit en is sindsdien druk bezig geweest met de opvolger 'Any way I want it to' dat onlangs uitkwam. Nu pakt hij op zijn eigen manier het thema van bodyshaming aan en roept hij iedereen op om van zijn lichaam te houden.

Video Directed & Edited by Tyler William Milliron (Milliron Studios)

Featuring Melody Betts, Larry Darnell Penn Whitfield, & Mark Oleszko/Lyra Vega



"No Shame"

Music & Lyrics by Kyle Motsinger

Co-Produced, Mixed, & Mastered by Corey TuT

String Arrangement by Mark Hartman



Co-Producer, Lead Vocal, Piano, & Synth: Kyle Motsinger

Featured Vocal: Melody Betts

Drums: Zachary Eldridge

Bass: Chris Bonner

Guitar: Adam Stoler

Violins: Gokce Erem, Alex Weill, & Ina Paris



Lyrics



Didn’t think I was sexy

This body that I’m in

Felt so abnormal

Red hair, ghostly skin



Then a strange thing happened.

My different became cool

My fire is desired

The exception’s now the rule.



I love my furry chest hair

Hashtag ginger beard!

Blue eyes you could get lost in

These lips should be revered!



My body is beautiful

(Tell myself every day)

My body is beautiful

(No matter what critics say)



My body is beautiful

(No one can take that away)

My body is beautiful

(Can’t tell me that I don’t slay)

I love my body just the same

I’m Telling you I have no shame



Mom tells me I’m shameless

That I should keep on my clothes

Took time to feel this freedom

To feel proud enough to pose



It’s not immoral to be naked

We’re all just walking works of art

It shouldn’t be indecent

To make public, private parts



My body is beautiful

(Tell myself every day)

My body is beautiful

(No matter what critics say)



My body is beautiful

(No one can take that away)

My body is beautiful

(Can’t tell me that I don’t slay)



I love my body just the same

Telling you I have no shame



No Shame!

No Shame!

No Shame!

No Shame!



Your body is beautiful

(Tell yourself every day)

Your body is beautiful

(Don’t let your brain get in the way)



Our bodies are beautiful

(Believing that can set you free)

Our bodies are beautiful

(Let those bitches disagree)



Show off your body and proclaim

That you ain’t gonna feel no shame



No shame!

No shame!

No shame!

No shame!



"No Shame"

Kyle Motsinger feat. Melody Betts

Available Now on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, & More



www.facebook.com/officialkylemotsinger

@kylemotsinger

www.kylemotsinger.com