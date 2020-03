Whenever - Kyle Motsinger

De openlijk homoseksuele singer/songwriter uit New York bracht in 2017 zijn debuut album ‘Far Away’ uit en is sindsdien druk bezig geweest met de opvolger.

I’ve been alone now longer

Than I was with you

I’m starting to like the guy

That I have grown into



Single and driven

Don’t want just anyone

Grateful for what I’m given

Having so much fun



One day someone will make me say

‘I’ll meet you halfway’ and I’ll stay



We’ll meet whenever

Doesn’t have to be now or never

I’m not in any hurry

I tell myself that when I worry

Don’t know when I’ll love again

But it’s coming

Whenever



I’m too busy

To be dating anyway

Working too many hours

Every live-long day



When I get home

I need some time to decompress

Need to recharge by myself

Free of outside stress



One day someone will make me say

‘I want you to stay’ I won’t pull away.



We’ll meet whenever

Doesn’t have to be now or never

I’m not in any hurry

I tell myself that when I worry

Don’t know when I’ll love again

But it’s coming

Whenever



I’m not swiping right

Desperate for a match

No speed date tonight

To find the perfect catch



When you least expect it

That’s when hearts collide

Until then I’ve got my

Friends by my side



We’ll meet whenever

Doesn’t have to be now or never

I’m not in any hurry

I tell myself that when I worry



Don’t know when I’ll love again

But it’s coming

Whenever



