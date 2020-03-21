Sam Smith - To Die For (Acoustic)

I look for you
Every day Every night
I close my eyes
From the fear From the light
As I wander down the avenue so confused
Guess I’ll try and force a smile
Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday
Couples holding hands on a runway
They’re all posing in a picture frame whilst my world’s crashing down
Solo shadow on a sidewalk
Just want somebody to die for
Sunshine living on a perfect day whilst my world’s crashing down
I just want somebody to die for
I long for you
Just a touch Of your hand
You don’t leave my mind
Lonely days I’m feeling
Like a fool for dreaming
As I wander down the avenue so confused
Guess I’ll try and force a smile
Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday
Couples holding hands on a runway
They’re all posing in a picture frame whilst my world’s crashing down
Solo shadow on a sidewalk
Just want somebody to die for
Sunshine living on a perfect day whilst my world’s crashing down
I just want somebody to die for
I just want somebody to die for
I just want somebody to die for
Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday
Couples holding hands on a runway
They’re all posing in a picture frame whilst my world’s crashing down
Solo shadow on a sidewalk
Just want somebody to die for
Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world’s crashing down
I just want somebody to die for
I just want somebody to die for
Listen to Sam Smith's Complete Collection here: http://samsmith.world/CatalogueID
Follow Sam Smith:
http://samsmithworld.com
http://facebook.com/samsmithworld
http://instagram.com/samsmith
http://twitter.com/samsmith
#SamSmith #ToDieFor #PinkLemonade
Music video by Sam Smith performing To Die For (Acoustic). © 2020 Universal Music Operations Limited
- Categorie
- Muziek
- Tags
- #NewMusicSaturday, Sam Smith