Sam Smith - To Die For (Acoustic)





I look for you

Every day Every night

I close my eyes

From the fear From the light

As I wander down the avenue so confused

Guess I’ll try and force a smile



Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They’re all posing in a picture frame whilst my world’s crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day whilst my world’s crashing down

I just want somebody to die for



I long for you

Just a touch Of your hand

You don’t leave my mind

Lonely days I’m feeling

Like a fool for dreaming



As I wander down the avenue so confused

Guess I’ll try and force a smile



Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They’re all posing in a picture frame whilst my world’s crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day whilst my world’s crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I just want somebody to die for

I just want somebody to die for



Pink lemonade sipping on a Sunday

Couples holding hands on a runway

They’re all posing in a picture frame whilst my world’s crashing down

Solo shadow on a sidewalk

Just want somebody to die for

Sunshine living on a perfect day while my world’s crashing down

I just want somebody to die for

I just want somebody to die for



