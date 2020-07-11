Sam Smith - Fix You (Live)

Het gebeurt regelmatig dat artiesten plots scoren met een cover van een nummer dat ze in een radioprogramma voor het eerst zingen. Denk maar aan Triggerfinger die plots een enorme hit op hun handen hadden met “I Folllow Rivers” na hun doortocht bij Giel Beelen op 3FM. Nu is het de beurt aan Sam Smith, die enkele weken geleden voor IheartRadio een cover bracht van “Fix You” van Coldplay.
De reacties van de luisteraars was zo goed dat Sam Smith besloot om het nummer op single uit te brengen.
Lyrics:
When you try your best but you don't succeed
When you get what you want but not what you need
When you feel so tired but you can't sleep
Stuck in reverse
When the tears come streaming down your face
'Cause you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone but it goes to waste
What could be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
But high up above or down below
When you are too in love to let it show
Oh but if you never try you'll never know
Just what you're worth
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
When tears stream down your face
When you lose something that you cannot replace
Oh and tears stream down your face
And I
When tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn my mistakes
When tears stream down your face
And I
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you