Sam Smith - Fix You (Live)

Het gebeurt regelmatig dat artiesten plots scoren met een cover van een nummer dat ze in een radioprogramma voor het eerst zingen. Denk maar aan Triggerfinger die plots een enorme hit op hun handen hadden met “I Folllow Rivers” na hun doortocht bij Giel Beelen op 3FM. Nu is het de beurt aan Sam Smith, die enkele weken geleden voor IheartRadio een cover bracht van “Fix You” van Coldplay.

De reacties van de luisteraars was zo goed dat Sam Smith besloot om het nummer op single uit te brengen.



Lyrics:

When you try your best but you don't succeed

When you get what you want but not what you need

When you feel so tired but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse



When the tears come streaming down your face

'Cause you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone but it goes to waste

What could be worse?



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you



But high up above or down below

When you are too in love to let it show

Oh but if you never try you'll never know

Just what you're worth



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you



When tears stream down your face

When you lose something that you cannot replace

Oh and tears stream down your face

And I



When tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn my mistakes

When tears stream down your face

And I



Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you