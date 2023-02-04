Sam Smith - I'm Not Here To Make Friends

Lyrics:
Everybody’s looking for somebody, for somebody to take home
I’m not the exception, I’m a blessing of a body to love on
If you want it bad tonight
Come by me and drop a line
Put your aura into mine
Don’t be scared if you like it
I could fill you up with life
I could ease your appetite
Know you’ve never been this high
Don’t be scared if you like it
‘Cause I’m not here to make friends
No I’m not here to make friends
‘Cause I’m not here to make friends
I need a lover, I need a lover
I’m just being honest, baby I just need a partner when the lights come on
Thirty almost got me and I’m so over love songs, yeah
So if you want it bad tonight
Come by me and drop a line
Know you’ve never been this high
Don’t be scared if you like it
‘Cause I’m not here to make friends
No I’m not here to make friends
‘Cause I’m not here to make friends
I need a lover, I need a lover
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a lover, I need a lover
Everybody’s looking for somebody, for somebody to take home
I’m not the exception, I’m a blessing of a body to love on
‘Cause I’m not here to make friends
No I’m not here to make friends
‘Cause I’m not here to make friends
I need a lover, I need a lover
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a lover, I need a lover
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a la la la la la la la la la
I need a lover, I need a lover
#SamSmith #INHTMF #Gloria
Music video by Sam Smith performing I'm Not Here To Make Friends. A Capitol Records UK / EMI recording; © 2023 Universal Music Operations Limited
