Sam Smith - I'm Not Here To Make Friends



Lyrics:

Everybody’s looking for somebody, for somebody to take home

I’m not the exception, I’m a blessing of a body to love on



If you want it bad tonight

Come by me and drop a line

Put your aura into mine

Don’t be scared if you like it

I could fill you up with life

I could ease your appetite

Know you’ve never been this high

Don’t be scared if you like it



‘Cause I’m not here to make friends

No I’m not here to make friends

‘Cause I’m not here to make friends

I need a lover, I need a lover



I’m just being honest, baby I just need a partner when the lights come on

Thirty almost got me and I’m so over love songs, yeah



So if you want it bad tonight

Come by me and drop a line

Know you’ve never been this high

Don’t be scared if you like it



‘Cause I’m not here to make friends

No I’m not here to make friends



‘Cause I’m not here to make friends

I need a lover, I need a lover



I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a lover, I need a lover



Everybody’s looking for somebody, for somebody to take home

I’m not the exception, I’m a blessing of a body to love on



‘Cause I’m not here to make friends

No I’m not here to make friends



‘Cause I’m not here to make friends



I need a lover, I need a lover

I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a la la la la la la la la la



I need a lover, I need a lover

I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a la la la la la la la la la

I need a lover, I need a lover





