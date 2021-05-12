Can’t stop the feeling | Sing Out Brussels! (lockdown edition)

This year, again, the Pride will not take place in Brussels. But for Sing Out Brussels! (The Fabulous Queer Choir), there is no way our LGBTQI+ community will remain silent.

We took possession of the streets of the capital to transmit our joy, propagate our values and spread contagious enthusiasm. Together, we color the streets of Brussels and recreate the spirit of the Pride... while respecting sanitary rules of course!



#FeelThePride #KeepOnDancing #WeCare #RainbowCityBrussels



Can’t stop the feeling (lyrics and music by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback) - Originally performed by Justin Timberlake. Arranged by Mac Huff.