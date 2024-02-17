Average Rob:Becoming a Drag Queen for 1 Day

I have to say this was probably one of the most fun videos we've filmed so far. I've always been fascinated by Ru Paul's Drag Race: The glam, the dances and whole show around it. So it was a real honor to be able to dive into the world of drag and learn everything about it. Watch how we transform into our drag alter ego's and perform the lip sync of our lives during our very own personal drag show. Enjoy!
❤️ *NEW MERCH COLLECTION: GET SOME, SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:*
https://averagerob.com
*MUCH LOVE TO SUSAN, KRIETJUR AND MARTINI BELLINI FOR WELCOMING US INTO THE WORLD OF DRAG*
http://instagram.com/susanfromgrindr
http://instagram.com/krietjur
http://instagram.com/martini__bellini
*OUR SOCIALS*
*instagram rob:* http://instagram.com/averagerob
*instagram arno:* http://instagram.com/arnothekid
*filmed & edited by milan:* https://www.instagram.com/milancools
00:00 Teaser
00:18 Intro
03:12 Part 1: make up
05:41 Part 2: how to walk on high heels
08:12 Part 3: practice the choreo
16:08 Part 4: the big reveal
17:58 Rob's drag performance
20:33 Arno's drag performance
22:04 Drag mom feedback
23:03 Outro
- Categorie
- Fun
- Tags
- Average Rob