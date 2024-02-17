Average Rob:Becoming a Drag Queen for 1 Day

I have to say this was probably one of the most fun videos we've filmed so far. I've always been fascinated by Ru Paul's Drag Race: The glam, the dances and whole show around it. So it was a real honor to be able to dive into the world of drag and learn everything about it. Watch how we transform into our drag alter ego's and perform the lip sync of our lives during our very own personal drag show. Enjoy!



*MUCH LOVE TO SUSAN, KRIETJUR AND MARTINI BELLINI FOR WELCOMING US INTO THE WORLD OF DRAG*

00:00 Teaser

00:18 Intro

03:12 Part 1: make up

05:41 Part 2: how to walk on high heels

08:12 Part 3: practice the choreo

16:08 Part 4: the big reveal

17:58 Rob's drag performance

20:33 Arno's drag performance

22:04 Drag mom feedback

23:03 Outro