A tribute to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Jacqui St Hyde, Karna Ford, Coco Jumbo, Minnie Cooper, Jimi the Kween, Logan the Drag Queen, Ivy Leaguee, Daphne Gay, Faggy McQueen, Justin Sider, Boy Michael, Sexy Galexy, and J Starr perform a medley of I Will Survive, Finally, Go West, La Traviata, and Shake Your Groove Thing live at the Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert.