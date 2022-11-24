Mad Tsai - Stacy's Brother (Official Music Video)

"stacy's brother" Lyrics:
I’ve been hanging out with Stacy
Everybody thinks that we’re dating
Cause’ I spend my weekends hanging at her house
She’s a part of the cheer team
Top of her class and she’s prom queen
When we study chemistry she unbuttons her blouse
But I got a secret I must confess
It’s not her laugh or the way she’d dress
She’s not the reason I’ve been thinking bout love
Every weekend when we hang out
I lose my cool when he’s around
And I don’t know if this is just a crush
How do I find the words to tell her
I’m in love with Stacy’s brother
I’m gonna stay the night at Stacy’s
Don’t know why my heart’s been racing
Cause’ the whole school thinks we’re gonna hit first base
She’s coming back from her cheer meet
Told me to study for biology
Cause’ she wants to show me how to get an A
But I got a secret I must admit
It’s not her lips I want to kiss
She’s not the reason for the bruises round’ my neck
Every weekend I’m sneaking out
Through the window of her house
And the truth is it ain’t Stacy I undressed
How do I find the words to tell her?
I hooked up with Stacy’s brother
Stacy here’s the truth
And I don’t want to seem rude
You’re not the only one on my mind
I still want to be best friends
But I don’t want to pretend
The way that I’ve behaved is a crime
Oh Stacy, I gotta tell ya
I’m in love with your big brother