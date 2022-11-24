Mad Tsai - Stacy's Brother (Official Music Video)

"stacy's brother" Lyrics:



I’ve been hanging out with Stacy

Everybody thinks that we’re dating

Cause’ I spend my weekends hanging at her house



She’s a part of the cheer team

Top of her class and she’s prom queen

When we study chemistry she unbuttons her blouse



But I got a secret I must confess

It’s not her laugh or the way she’d dress

She’s not the reason I’ve been thinking bout love



Every weekend when we hang out

I lose my cool when he’s around

And I don’t know if this is just a crush



How do I find the words to tell her

I’m in love with Stacy’s brother



I’m gonna stay the night at Stacy’s

Don’t know why my heart’s been racing

Cause’ the whole school thinks we’re gonna hit first base



She’s coming back from her cheer meet

Told me to study for biology

Cause’ she wants to show me how to get an A



But I got a secret I must admit

It’s not her lips I want to kiss

She’s not the reason for the bruises round’ my neck



Every weekend I’m sneaking out

Through the window of her house

And the truth is it ain’t Stacy I undressed



How do I find the words to tell her?

I hooked up with Stacy’s brother



Stacy here’s the truth

And I don’t want to seem rude

You’re not the only one on my mind



I still want to be best friends

But I don’t want to pretend

The way that I’ve behaved is a crime



Oh Stacy, I gotta tell ya

I’m in love with your big brother