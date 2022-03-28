Heartstopper - Official Teaser

HEARTSTOPPER, an eight chapter story about life, love and everything in between.



When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves. Based on the bestselling graphic novels from Alice Oseman.



This teaser features a new song 'Colours of You' by Baby Queen.



Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.