Greyson Chance - Dancing Next To Me (Official Video)

Herinner je je nog dat YouTube-filmpje van bijna tien jaar geleden waar een tienjarige Amerikaanse scholier op een piano de hit 'Paparazzi' speelde voor een hele school? (Nee, bekijk het dan hier.) Wel dat was Greyson Chance. Kort daarna werd hij uitgenodigd bij Ellen DeGeneres, oogstte hij bekendheid met een eigen YouTube kanaal en kwam hij daar op aanraden van een fan uit de kast. Nu is Greyson een 22-jarige man met enkele albums achter zijn naam. Voor zijn nieuwste single gaat hij in een club op zoek naar de liefde van zijn leven.
Lyrics
22, he doesn’t drink but he needs to
Let loose, he doesn’t know what he wants but
I do, and I give into the moment
Hold tight, says he wants to come over
And I’ll try, try to keep my composure
But I might, say something that I mean
It’s the last thing I remember, the first thing that I saw
I thought you had surrendered, and you don’t pick up my calls
But I know, that you felt it, and I felt it
When you were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me
Slow down, those aren’t the words that I wanted
From your mouth, from your lips that I just kissed
One more shot, but I need two
One last touch, and I want you
You were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me
It’s the last thing I remember, the first thing that I saw
I thought you had surrendered, and you don’t pick up my calls
But I know, that you felt it, and I felt it
When you were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me
I was yours for the weekend, come sunrise it’s time
For you to dodge your feelings, call your girl to deny
What we know is the truth, you were who you wanted to be
When you were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me
#GreysonChance | #DancingNextToMe
- Greyson Chance