Greyson Chance - Dancing Next To Me (Official Video)

Herinner je je nog dat YouTube-filmpje van bijna tien jaar geleden waar een tienjarige Amerikaanse scholier op een piano de hit 'Paparazzi' speelde voor een hele school? (Nee, bekijk het dan hier.) Wel dat was Greyson Chance. Kort daarna werd hij uitgenodigd bij Ellen DeGeneres, oogstte hij bekendheid met een eigen YouTube kanaal en kwam hij daar op aanraden van een fan uit de kast. Nu is Greyson een 22-jarige man met enkele albums achter zijn naam. Voor zijn nieuwste single gaat hij in een club op zoek naar de liefde van zijn leven.

Lyrics

22, he doesn’t drink but he needs to

Let loose, he doesn’t know what he wants but

I do, and I give into the moment



Hold tight, says he wants to come over

And I’ll try, try to keep my composure

But I might, say something that I mean



It’s the last thing I remember, the first thing that I saw

I thought you had surrendered, and you don’t pick up my calls

But I know, that you felt it, and I felt it

When you were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me



Slow down, those aren’t the words that I wanted

From your mouth, from your lips that I just kissed

One more shot, but I need two

One last touch, and I want you

You were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me



It’s the last thing I remember, the first thing that I saw

I thought you had surrendered, and you don’t pick up my calls

But I know, that you felt it, and I felt it

When you were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me



I was yours for the weekend, come sunrise it’s time

For you to dodge your feelings, call your girl to deny

What we know is the truth, you were who you wanted to be

When you were there, you were there, you were Dancing Next To Me



