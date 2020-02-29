Taylor Swift - The Man (Official Video)

De officieele video van “The Man” van Taylor Swift.

►Official ‘The Man’ Lyrics

Written by Taylor Swift & Joel Little



I would be complex

I would be cool

They’d say I played the ﬁeld before I found someone to commit to

And that would be ok

For me to do

Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you

I’d be a fearless leader

I’d be an alpha type

When everyone believes ya

What’s that like? I’m so sick of running as fast I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man...

Then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man They’d say I hustled

Put in the work

They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve

What I was wearing

If I was rude

Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves

And they would toast to me, oh

Let the players play

I’d be just like Leo

In Saint-Tropez Chorus What’s it like to brag about

Raking in dollars

And getting bitches and models

And it’s all good if you’re bad

And it’s okay if you’re mad If I was out ﬂashing my dollars

I’d be a bitch, not a baller

They paint me out to be bad

So it’s okay that I’m mad I’m so sick of running as fast I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man

I’m so sick of them coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man...

Then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’m so sick of running as fast I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man...

Then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

If I was a man

I’d be the man



