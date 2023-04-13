Newsbit: Uitreiking TGLPDCST awards

MarcDirix
Gepublisheerd

Tijdens het paasweekend reikten we onze laatste twee TouristicoGaylive Awards uit. Die gingen naar Jeffrey's (Best new partyconcept voor Pinkies) en Armand Everaert (LGBTQ-Icon).
Beluister onze maandelijkse TouristicoGaylive podcast via jouw podcastprovider.
