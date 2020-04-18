Lauren Jauregui - 50ft. (Official Video)

Michelle Jauregui Morgado is een Amerikaanse singer-songwriter die deel uitmaakte van de meidengroep Fifth Harmony. Na de split begon ze te experimenteren met verschillende muzikale stijlen en werkte ze onder meer samen met Marian Hill, Steve Aoki en Halsey. Lauren kwam in 2006 in een open brief aan de aanhangers van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump als biseksuele vrouw uit de kast : ‘Ik ben een biseksuele Cubaans-Amerikaanse vrouw en daar ben ik trots op”, zo schreef ze toen. “ Ik ben trots om deel uit te maken van een gemeenschap die enkel liefde en onderwijs projecteert en waarin iedereen elkaar ondersteunt.” In 2020 komt haar debuut-cd uit.



Lyrics

You know me

I’m not here for any of the bullshit,

I see through it.

Energy

Receptive so I keep my clique exclusive,

You gotta do it



Cause some people just ain’t in touch

They haven’t really done much work

And only ever see the worst

Naturally inclined to love,

But when the love ain’t flowing back,

I pull away and reassess

Gotta protect me



Push a negative to the side

So it’s not in front of my eyes

Outta sight outta mind

I need more than 50 ft.

If your mind body soul ain’t aligned,

I don’t need you messin with mine

Outta sight outta mind

I need more than 50 ft.

(Outta sight, outta mind

Outta sight outta mind)

Need you more than 50ft. away

(Outta sight, outta mind

Outta sight, outta mind)

Mmm-hmm



Enciendo una blanca velita

Protección te pido Abuelita

ven cuídame

Cuando el mundo me quita la fe

Mmm

Making sure that I’m burning my sage

Say a prayer when I’m feeling afraid,

That’s what it takes

These days these days



Some people just ain’t in touch (ain’t in touch)

They haven’t really done much work (work)

And only ever see the worst (oh)

Naturally inclined to love (love)

But when the love ain’t flowing back (back)

I pull away and reassess

Gotta protect me



Push a negative to the side

So it’s not in front of my eyes

Outta sight outta mind

I need more than 50 ft.

If your mind body soul ain’t aligned,

I don’t need you messin with mine

Outta sight outta mind

I need more than 50 ft.

(Outta sight, outta mind

Outta sight outta mind)

Need you more than 50ft. away

(Outta sight, outta mind

Outta sight, outta mind)

Oh outta sight out of mind

(Scatting)



Back up, won’t ya

Back up, eh yeah

Back up won’t ya

Back up from me

Back up won’t ya

Back up off

I need more than 50 ft.

Of space



#LaurenJauregui #50ft