Lauren Jauregui - 50ft. (Official Video)

Michelle Jauregui Morgado is een Amerikaanse singer-songwriter die deel uitmaakte van de meidengroep Fifth Harmony. Na de split begon ze te experimenteren met verschillende muzikale stijlen en werkte ze onder meer samen met Marian Hill, Steve Aoki en Halsey. Lauren kwam in 2006 in een open brief aan de aanhangers van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump als biseksuele vrouw uit de kast : ‘Ik ben een biseksuele Cubaans-Amerikaanse vrouw en daar ben ik trots op”, zo schreef ze toen. “ Ik ben trots om deel uit te maken van een gemeenschap die enkel liefde en onderwijs projecteert en waarin iedereen elkaar ondersteunt.” In 2020 komt haar debuut-cd uit.
Lyrics
You know me
I’m not here for any of the bullshit,
I see through it.
Energy
Receptive so I keep my clique exclusive,
You gotta do it
Cause some people just ain’t in touch
They haven’t really done much work
And only ever see the worst
Naturally inclined to love,
But when the love ain’t flowing back,
I pull away and reassess
Gotta protect me
Push a negative to the side
So it’s not in front of my eyes
Outta sight outta mind
I need more than 50 ft.
If your mind body soul ain’t aligned,
I don’t need you messin with mine
Outta sight outta mind
I need more than 50 ft.
(Outta sight, outta mind
Outta sight outta mind)
Need you more than 50ft. away
(Outta sight, outta mind
Outta sight, outta mind)
Mmm-hmm
Enciendo una blanca velita
Protección te pido Abuelita
ven cuídame
Cuando el mundo me quita la fe
Mmm
Making sure that I’m burning my sage
Say a prayer when I’m feeling afraid,
That’s what it takes
These days these days
Some people just ain’t in touch (ain’t in touch)
They haven’t really done much work (work)
And only ever see the worst (oh)
Naturally inclined to love (love)
But when the love ain’t flowing back (back)
I pull away and reassess
Gotta protect me
Push a negative to the side
So it’s not in front of my eyes
Outta sight outta mind
I need more than 50 ft.
If your mind body soul ain’t aligned,
I don’t need you messin with mine
Outta sight outta mind
I need more than 50 ft.
(Outta sight, outta mind
Outta sight outta mind)
Need you more than 50ft. away
(Outta sight, outta mind
Outta sight, outta mind)
Oh outta sight out of mind
(Scatting)
Back up, won’t ya
Back up, eh yeah
Back up won’t ya
Back up from me
Back up won’t ya
Back up off
I need more than 50 ft.
Of space
