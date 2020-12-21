Delivery Boy Chunho heeft een oogje op een Britse ex-pat die hij dagelijks eten brengt. Alleen lijkt het erop dat Eric geen aandacht heeft voor Chunho en Chunho moet een manier zoeken om contact te maken. Maar als dat uiteindelijk lukt moeten de twee afrekenen met vooroordelen en het klasseverschil.



Hard-working Chunho delivers dumplings to fancy apartments in Hong Kong. Among his deliveries, he pines for the cute British expat who seems not to notice him whenever he shows up with his steaming package. But just when things start to look romantic for these two, class differences threaten to get in the way.



Subtitles: English, Portuguese, French



Written and directed by Hugo Kenzo

Produced by Sophia Shek

Starring Cheuk Piu "Champi" Lo, Phillip Smith and Thisby Cheng



