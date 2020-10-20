Na de dood van zijn vrouw, huurt een 80-jarige man een mannelijke escort om haar plaats in te nemen en om de eerste verjaardag van haar overlijden te vieren. Daddy een kortfilm van Christian Coppola.
Written & Directed by Christian Coppola
Produced by Krista Worby
Director of Photography: Will Politan
Cast
Mr. Smith.....Ron Rifkin
Paul.....Dylan Sprouse
Mrs. Smith.....Catherine Wolf
Bellhop.....Cooper Koch
Woman in Elevator.....Jo Yang
Editor: Nick Rondeau
Casting: Karlee Formalot
Color Grade: Gregory Reese
Production Designer: Bobbi Rich
Costume Design: Zac Weiss & Jarrett Edward
Hair & Makeup: Chelsea Paige
Camera
1st AC: Jinshuo Zhang
2nd AC: Joyce Zhao
Steadicam: Calvin Falk
G&E
Gaffer: Alex Hass
Key Grip: Callum Shaw
Best Boy: Brooks Girman
Sound
Production Sound Mixer: Brian Blum
Boom Operator: Brian Neris
Post Sound Mixer: Bumi Hidaka
Music Supervisor: Rachel Komar
Set Photographers: Anna Gaskell & Olivia Soussan
Production Coordinator: Andrew Gaul
Script Supervisor: Django El-Siddig
Driver: Emilio Ruiz
Production Assistant: Oren Davidson
Music
"We'll Meet Again"
Performed by Vera Lynn
Courtesy of Decca Music Group Ltd. under license from Universal Music Enterprises
Special Thanks
The Plaza Hotel
Anna Gaskell
Arcade Edit
Nancy Coppola
Bonnie Liedtke
Jacob Epstein
The Mill
Jack Kilmer
Ed Coppola
Shruti Kumar
Morgan Kibby
Stacy Fischer
Exposure NY
Whiteboard Pictures
Nicki Neidich
Kirsten Thon-Webb
Francesca Coppola
Mike Coppola
Dylan Sprouse, Christian Coppola, Ron Rifkin