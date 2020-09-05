Bright Light Bright Light & Caveboy 'It's Alright, It's OK'

'It's Alright, It's OK' from forthcoming album 'Fun City'



Starring Glow Job, a Gender Fluid artist, performer and activist.

A song about LGBTQ+ identity, as we continue to fight against prejudice, homophobia, lazy categorization, misgendering, deadnaming, transphobia and racism.



Featuring the incredible @Caveboy.



Written & Produced by Bright Light Bright Light & Babydaddy from @Scissor Sisters.



We’re all the same, we’re all the same: inside outside, whatever

But what you say and how you play is what matters the most.

Did you come as a boy or a girl?

Or did you come as yourself?

Even better.

If you want to be part of a world where your heart doesn’t hurt

Say the word and we’ll make it there together





It’s alright. It’s ok. Break the silence. Break the chain.

Live your life and don’t let anybody change what’s inside you.





They always say – they ALWAYS say – stick to your lane, don’t ever

Do anything as embarrassing as letting anyone know

If you’re here with a boy or a girl

Or if you really don’t care cos you’re free

From the weight of the world that they can’t seem to curb

Maybe they’ll they’ll never learn, so just let them be whatever.



It’s alright. It’s ok. Break the silence. Break the chain.

Live your life and don’t let anybody change what’s inside you.

It’s OK. It’s alright. Break the chain. Break the silence.

Live your life and don’t let anybody change what’s inside you.



One day they’re gonna see our name in some great story

One day they’re gonna sing our praise for all our glory

Cos out here, we can be anything, can you feel it?

Out here, we can be anything, can you feel it?



It’s alright. It’s ok. Break the silence. Break the chain.

Live your life and don’t let anybody change what’s inside you.

It’s OK. It’s alright. Break the chain. Break the silence.

Live your life and don’t let anybody change what’s inside you.



