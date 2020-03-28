Bright Light Bright Light 'This Was My House' (Official Audio)

Welke ravage de coronacrisis zal achterlaten in de horeca is nog niet duidelijk maar veilige havens voor LGBT's die al met moeite het hoofd boven water konden houden voor de crisis zullen waarschijnlijk door de verplichte sluiting de doodsteek krijgen. Dat vreest ook Brighter Light Brighter Light. Hun nieuwe single is een liefdesbrief aan de LGBTQ+ gemeenschap. "Een dikke dank u voor al de inspirerende mensen in de LGBTQ wereld wiens veilige havens de laatste paar jaar het hard te verduren kregen, en zeker nu dat ook de openbare plekken gesloten zijn. Een bedankje voor all the inspirerende LGBTQ mensen die zo hard werken voor onze rechten, vrijheid en ons plezier."



Ooh I hope that you got everything you wanted

I hope that you got everything you need

I hope you like the danger that you started

You like the freedom that you’ve taken back from me



It’s cold outside, but in here I am freezing.

I cannot explain how I feel.

It’s your life, but I just can’t believe.

Every time I hear you talk I can’t believe that it’s real.





This was my house and I was not supposed to worry about it.

This was the place that I was not supposed to fear.





Ooh I hope that you remember where you came from

I hope that you remember what you knew

I hope that with some time you let your heart out

I hope to God you haven’t gone too far



It’s cold outside and this should be my shelter

But nothing here brings comfort to me.

It’s cold outside, but I can brave the weather

so much easier than you what you’ve come to be.





(Chorus)





I hope that you remember where you came from

I hope that you remember what you knew

I know with time that everyone can change, but what can I do to make you change back into you?





(c) & (p) YSKWN! / Rod Thomas 2020 under exclusive license to Megaforce Records & The Orchard.



http://www.brightlightx2.com