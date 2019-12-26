Billy Porter - Love Yourself (Official Celeb Lip Sync Video)

Billy Porter verzamelde zijn beroemde vrienden om een playback-video te maken voor zijn nummer Love Yourself.

Met onder meer zijn Pose-collega MJ Rodriguez, Ryan Jamal Swain, Dyllon Burnside, Jeremy McClain, and Jason A. Rodriguez; Kinky Boots cast and creatives Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Mitchell, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, Lena Hall, en the Ogunquit Playhouse cast of the smash hit musical; the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud; along with Kelly Ripa, Debra Messing, Lin Manuel Miranda, Patina Miller, Nathan Lee Graham, Miss J, Peppermint, and designer Christian Siriano.



Written and produced by D. Smith

Executive produced by Bill Butler and Carmen Cacciatore.

Lip sync video directed by Ryan Ratelle for RRR Creative

Shot and edited by Cristian Peña

Assistant directed by Ester Shamailova